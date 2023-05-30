This New App Uses AI And Phone’s Camera To Detect Fake Products: All You Need To Know

Everyone likes buying online but there are cases where you end up getting fake products or a complete replica but from another brand. Most people find it hard to differentiate between the real and a fake product but now there is a smartphone app that uses the power of AI and your phone’s camera to identify the fake product. The name of the app is FeaturePrint and it has been developed by a US-based company called Alitheon.

The app is claimed to detect, identify and authenticate a product and tell you if it is fake or not. All you have to do is click a photo of the product from your phone’s camera and let the app and its AI technology do its work.

App And AI To Detect Fake Products: How It Works

The company has developed the app using AI tech which ensures you don’t need special sensors to read any hologram, bar code or sticker on the product. Alitheon’s website says that the AI tech on the app is able to identify small surface details of any physical product and convert it into a set of mathematical numbers.

The company mentions that traditional methods of IDing products are not entirely tamper-proof so its alternative AI tech gives you the best chance to identify fake products, even if it is damaged or broken in some parts. The app can also be used to authenticate high-value items like gold, or even antique watches that can fetch millions in the auction market.

AI To Detect Fake Product: How Can I Use It?

Alitheon has built this smartphone app focusing on the businesses. It does not have the app available via a public app store and rightly so. Building a tech like this warrants licensing and it wants companies to sign up for the platform and saves themselves the horror of losing millions because of storing fake items. AI is the talk of these days and for a change it is good to see the technology make its mark other than being a chatbot to answer your queries or solve complex problems.