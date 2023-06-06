This New Apple Mac Costs Over Rs 7 Lakh In India: All Details

Apple Macs got a big refresh at the WWDC 2023 keynote, which includes a 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio and the new Mac Pro. But do you know one of these Macs will actually cost you well over Rs 7 lakh in India? No we are not joking, the new Mac Pro from Apple is priced at well over Rs 7 lakh for buyers in India. Apple has launched two variants of the Mac Pro which are aimed at professionals and are powered by the new M2 Ultra chipset.

Apple Mac Pro Price In India

Advertisement

Apple Mac Pro comes in two options, the tower enclosure and rack enclosure priced at Rs 7,29,900 and Rs 7,79,900, respectively. Apple will start selling them at the store from June 13 onwards.

Apple Mac Pro Features

Like we said, the Mac Pro is powered by the new M2 Ultra chip which has a 24-core CPU and 60-core GPU along with a 32-core neural engine. You get it with up to 128GB RAM and 8TB SSD storage, both customisable as per your needs. Apple claims you can have the Mac Pro connected with up to 8 displays of 4K resolution at 60Hz, and three displays that give 8K resolution also at 60Hz. The machine has a headphone jack, Thunderbolt port via USB C, and supports variable refresh rate.