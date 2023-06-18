This New Feature On iOS 17 Can Help Reduce Eye Strain: Here's How

The US-based tech giant Apple recently announced iOS 17 which comes with a host of interesting features and updates. One of the most interesting features is the Screen Distance feature. This feature can alert you when you hold an iPhone too close to your eyes for an extended period.

The opt-in feature is designed to help lower the risk of nearsightedness in children by encouraging healthy viewing habits and can help reduce eye strain overall, MacRumors reported. Screen Distance can be turned on in the Settings app under Screen Time > Screen Distance, and is available on all iPhone models with Face ID.

The feature uses the same TrueDepth camera that powers Face ID to measure the distance between the screen and your eyes, and a full-screen alert prompts users to move their device farther away after holding it closer than 12 inches to their eyes for an extended period.

Once enabled, users will receive a warning message saying “iPhone is Too Close" when necessary. When the iPhone is moved to a safe distance, a checkmark will appear on the screen, and users can tap the “Continue" button to proceed.