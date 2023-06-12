Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
This New Feature On LinkedIn Uses AI To Create Intro Text And Headlines: Know More

The company is rolling out this feature in a pilot in North America in English and plans to increase functionality, languages, and availability in the coming months

June 12, 2023

The new AI tool will offer up to five headlines.
Microsoft-owned popular professional social networking platform LinkedIn recently announced a new tool called Copy Suggestions. This tool uses AI technology to generate effective introduction text and headlines for ad creatives by leveraging data from an advertiser’s LinkedIn Page.

“We’re developing AI-generated Copy Suggestions that use advanced OpenAI GPT models to leverage data from your LinkedIn Page and Campaign Manager settings, like objective, targeting criteria and audience, to suggest ad headlines and copy to help you jumpstart your campaigns," LinkedIn said in a blogpost.

The company is rolling out this feature in a pilot in North America in English and plans to increase functionality, languages, and availability in the coming months. The new AI tool will offer up to five headlines and ad copy recommendations in Campaign Manager that users can edit to align with their brand’s voice.

“AI Copy Suggestions can help jumpstart your creativity and reduce the time you spend on your day-to-day tasks so that you can continue to focus on what matters-continuing to produce memorable campaigns and building your brand," Abhishek Shrivastava, VP of Product at LinkedIn, said.

In related news, LinkedIn also introduced its identity verification feature for Indian users. In India, HyperVerge, a third-party identity verification service that uses DigiLocker — an online wallet for Indian government-issued IDs like the Aadhaar Card — handles ID verification. The ID verification is available for users with a valid Aadhaar number and an Indian phone number.

    • “Having an ID verification means that the individual’s government-issued ID is verified by one of LinkedIn’s verification partners," Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager at LinkedIn India, said in a blog post on Wednesday.

    “On LinkedIn, when you show that you’re the real you, you’ll have an even greater chance of finding the professional opportunities that matter to you and your community," he added.

