Threads Is Offering Easy Sign-Up: How To Follow Your Instagram Friends, Import Bio

Meta’s Twitter rival, Threads, has made a big splash upon its debut. Within hours of its release, several celebrities and people’s friends have already joined the platform. This is because Meta is using the Instagram user base to quickly bring people to the platform. Not only has it made it simple for people to connect with all of their Instagram followers right away—but it has also allowed users to use the same username they use on Instagram.

This means that signing up for Threads is a breeze—and users will be able to easily transfer their Instagram bio and any links they have added to their Instagram profile, in addition to their username.

WATCH VIDEO: Threads Instagram: What Is It, How To Sign Up And All Details

In the past, new social media platforms have often failed because they did not have the ‘people’ to get started. Everything had to be built from the proverbial scratch—which is a difficult task. However, Threads seem to be different. Popular influencers like MKBHD, British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, and notable publications like The Washington Post are already using Threads. This gives Threads a strong foundation from which to grow.