Threads Likely To Add Direct Message Feature On Its App: All You Need To Know

Meta’s social media platform Threads is reportedly planning to introduce a feature similar to the rival platform Twitter. According to reports, Mark Zuckerberg’s new micro-blogging platform is working on Direct Messaging or DMs, a feature that can be accessed by users to send messages privately on the same platform.

Initially, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced that this feature will not be coming to Threads anytime soon. Now, a report from Business Insider shared a leaked internal memo from Instagram, which hints that DMs would be “coming soon" to Threads.

Apart from this, the memo also suggested that the Threads will also get some other features. Moreover, social media analyst Matt Navarra also took to Twitter to share a part of the document that claims the same. However, the company is yet to officially announce a timeline as to when the feature may show up on the platform, the report said.

Advertisement

Threads’ new feature, DMs will enable users to have private conversations about sensitive topics they prefer not to discuss publicly. Previously, Threads users had to switch to a different app for private discussions. Users are also reportedly not choosing Meta’s other apps like Messenger or Instagram for doing so.