Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Threads May Bring Twitter-Like 'Following' Tab Feature Soon: All Details

Threads May Bring Twitter-Like 'Following' Tab Feature Soon: All Details

According to the company, similar to Instagram, with Threads users can follow and connect with friends and creators who share their interests, including the people they follow on Instagram.

Advertisement

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 12:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Meta’s Threads app already has over 95 million posts
Meta’s Threads app already has over 95 million posts

Meta’s newly-launched social media platform Threads is reportedly planning to introduce a ‘Following’ tab feature on the platform, which is similar to the popular micro-blogging application Twitter.

In response to a query related to the ‘Following’ tab, Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Friday said, “We’re working on it, but the next week is all about getting rid of bugs and keeping the lights on…"

Replying to another thread, Mosseri explained, “We’ve got to build a following feed over the next couple weeks, but I do think a lot of why people are getting so much engagement right now is because you don’t need to follow a bunch of people in order to discover a bunch of new accounts in feed."

Meta’s Threads app already has over 95 million posts and users have liked more than 190 million times within a day of its launch. These numbers were achieved on both iOS and Android platforms, and the app is currently the top free app on the Apple App Store

Advertisement

Threads is a new app, built by the Instagram team, for sharing text updates and joining public conversations. You log in using your Instagram account and posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length.

top videos
  • Arjun Bijlani On 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya-ShivShakti' & Hosting 'India's Got Talent' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Wows In Menacing Avatar; Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika, Nayanthara Impress
  • Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's Film, With References To Hitler, Leaves Fans Confused
  • Ranveer, Deepika Get Clicked | Anushka Misses London Vacation With Virat | SPKK Continues To Shine

    • According to the company, similar to Instagram, with Threads users can follow and connect with friends and creators who share their interests, including the people they follow on Instagram. Also, users under 16 (or under 18 in certain countries) will be defaulted into a private profile when they join the app. In Threads, users have the ability to control who can mention or reply to them.

    Similar to Instagram, users can add specific words to filter out replies that contain those words in their threads. They can also unfollow, block, restrict or report a profile on Threads by tapping the three-dot menu, and any accounts they have blocked on Instagram will automatically be blocked on Threads.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

    first published: July 09, 2023, 12:20 IST
    last updated: July 09, 2023, 12:20 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App