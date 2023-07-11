Threads To Release Edit Option, Following Feed, Hashtags And More: All Details

Meta’s new social media platform Threads is reportedly working on introducing additional options. These upcoming features include an edit button, a following feed, and a translation option for different languages.

As per IANS, users of Threads will soon have the ability to edit their posts for free. Also, the following feed will showcase posts from the accounts that users choose to follow.

Additionally, Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed that the team is developing a translation option to support different languages. While the current version of the app only allows account searches, a future update will enable users to search for specific posts. The company is also working on a web interface for Threads but the priority is the mobile apps, according to Mosseri.

In response to user queries, Mosseri mentioned plans for account switching and discussions about introducing a ‘Reactions’ button. However, he expressed a preference for keeping things simple to avoid complexity. The app will feature hashtags and enhanced topic-based search.

While the inclusion of a ‘trending topics’ tab is on the list, Mosseri clarified that it requires careful consideration to balance interests, ensure localization, and address abuse concerns.

Threads is a new app, built by the Instagram team, for sharing text updates and joining public conversations. You log in using your Instagram account and posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length.