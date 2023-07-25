TikTok Brings Text-Based Posts To Rival Twitter And Instagram Threads: All Details

TikTok is known for its short video features but now it wants to focus on text-based posts as well. The platform is looking to compete with Twitter and Threads from Instagram with its new feature.

The most intriguing thing about TikTok’s focus on text posts is that it wants to use the popularity of its main app and allow millions of its user to try out this feature from the same app itself, without needing to download a new app, unlike Threads from Instagram which needs a new app to use.

TikTok’s text posts will focus on visuals compared to the plain text format that Twitter and Threads offer. The text posts on TikTok can be created with colour in the background, music and even adding stickers to the post.

TikTok has definitely learned from the popularity of platforms like Instagram which offers Stories and Reels in the same app and now it wants a piece of the text-based feature for its users. However, compared to Insta, TikTok faces issues because of its limited reach, as the app has been banned in major countries like India over the past few years and unlikely to make a comeback anytime soon.