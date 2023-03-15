Home » Tech » TikTok Could Split From ByteDance To Thwart Security Concerns Of US

TikTok Could Split From ByteDance To Thwart Security Concerns Of US

The management is considering the possibility of separating from parent firm, China's ByteDance, to help address U.S. concerns about national security risks.

Advertisement

Reuters

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 15:32 IST

Washington D.C.

TikTok is serious about its play in the US market
TikTok is serious about its play in the US market

(Reuters) - Short video app TikTok's management is considering the possibility of separating from parent firm, China's ByteDance, to help address U.S. concerns about national security risks, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A divestiture, which could result in a sale or initial public offering, is considered a last resort, and to be pursued only if the company's existing proposal with U.S. national security officials does not get approved, Bloomberg reported.

TikTok is undergoing a national security review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and it agreed last year to implement a number of measures to address U.S. officials' security concerns.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 15, 2023, 15:32 IST
last updated: March 15, 2023, 15:32 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+16PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Anusha Dandekar, Alizeh Agnihotri, Elli AvrRam Among Celebrities At Alanna Panday's Wedding, See Pics

+50PHOTOS

Zwigato Screening: Kapil Sharma And Nandita Host Starry Screening With Shabana Azmi, Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh, Boney Kapoor