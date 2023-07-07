Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » TikTok Now Launches Music Service To Rival Apple Music And Spotify: All Details

The new service will be replacing TikTok's other platform that will be discontinued later this year.

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 18:35 IST

San Francisco, California, USA

TikTok now bringing its new paid music service
TikTok has launched a subscription-based music streaming service to take on market leaders Apple and Spotify.

The subscription-only music streaming service called “TikTok Music" has been launched first in Brazil and Indonesia. The service replaces ByteDance’s existing streaming service, Resso (which is available in India too), which will shut down on September 5 in these two countries..

Existing Resso users can transfer their accounts to the new app “with the click of a button".

“We are pleased to introduce TikTok Music, a new kind of service that combines the power of music discovery on TikTok with a best-in-class streaming service. TikTok Music will make it easy for people in Indonesia and Brazil to save, download and share their favourite viral tracks from TikTok," Ole Obermann, global head of Music Business Development at TikTok, said in a statement.

TikTok Music lets users sync the service to their existing TikTok accounts and listen, download and share songs, reports TechCrunch.

The service includes the catalogs of major record companies, including Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and Sony Music.

A TikTok Music subscription costs $3.49 a month in Brazil, and $3.25 for iOS users in Indonesia. Android users in Indonesia need to pay $2.96 a month for the first year, then $3.25 afterwards.

    • TikTok Music doesn’t include a free membership option, but offers a one-month free trial.

    TikTok Music lets you play full versions of viral TikTok songs, discover personalised music recommendations, access lyrics in real time, create collaborative playlists with friends, import your music library and find songs via lyrics search, said the report.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: July 07, 2023, 18:35 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 18:35 IST
