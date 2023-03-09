Home » Tech » Tim Cook Wishes Happy Holi, Shares Stunning 'Shot On iPhone' Photos By Indian Photographers

Tim Cook Wishes Happy Holi, Shares Stunning 'Shot On iPhone' Photos By Indian Photographers

Taking to Twitter, Apple CEO Tim Cook wished everyone a happy Holi and shared vibrant photographs by Indian photographers Apeksha Maker and Gursimran Basra.

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 10:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Tim Cook has shared Shot On iPhone photos by Indian photographers in the past as well. (Image: Reuters, Apeksha Maker)
Tim Cook has shared Shot On iPhone photos by Indian photographers in the past as well. (Image: Reuters, Apeksha Maker)

In celebration of the festival of Holi, Apple CEO Tim Cook extended his wishes to his followers. Taking to Twitter, he shared vibrant photographs by Indian photographers Apeksha Maker and Gursimran Basra, which perfectly captured the vibrant spirit of the festival.

Accompanying the images, Cook expressed his well-wishes, “Happy Holi to all who celebrate. Thanks to Gursimran Basra and Apeksha Maker for these photos that capture the spirit of the festival, #ShotOniPhone."

People reciprocated and wished him back. One user wrote, “So kind of you to wish us on this very important Indian festival. We are delighted that Apple is manufacturing more in India both for domestic consumption and export. Our good wishes to you for long term growth of company and your personal well being." 

A dissatisfied user commented on the price of the iPhone 14 Pro in India, stating, “Happy Holi to you sir…Undoubtedly, the #iPhone14ProMax has the ability to capture all the vibrant hues of #Holi. However, I cannot afford one at present. When I can, I promise to share the true colors of Holi with you…!!!"

Apple’s ShotOniPhone campaign has been gathering momentum recently. The company not only actively features noteworthy work on Instagram but also showcases the best photos, as evident by Tim Cook’s recent Holi post.

first published: March 09, 2023, 10:18 IST
last updated: March 09, 2023, 10:18 IST
