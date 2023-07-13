Top 5 Features Coming To iPhone With iOS 17: Voice Cloning, FaceTime Improvements & More

Apple announced iOS 17 at its WWDC 2023 keynote in June, and until recently, only the developer beta was available to users. However, the iPhone maker has now released the public beta of iOS 17 to everyone, and is available for all compatible iPhones, including iPhone XS, iPhone XR and later.

This article will discuss the top 5 features of iOS 17. But, if you want to know how to download the beta—to test iOS 17’s features right now, you can refer to our article here.

Top 5 Features Coming To iPhone With iOS 17

Personal Voice Feature - Clone Your Voice

Apple introduced the Personal Voice feature in iOS 17 Developer Preview 1, which allows users to clone their voice on their iPhone. The feature is designed for people who are at risk of losing their ability to speak. To use the feature, users go to Accessibility > Personal Voice and speak in a natural tone while holding their iPhone 5 to 6 inches away from their face. Apple will then process the voice models and present the user with their cloned voice, which they can use to interact in FaceTime and other apps.

A Bi-lingual Siri experience For India

Indian iPhone and iPad users will be able to interact with Siri in both English and Hindi to offer a bilingual experience to users, and Apple has confirmed to us that English users can swap Hindi with other languages—including Telugu, Punjabi, Kannada, or Marathi as well. “This experience includes asking Siri for help with setting an alarm or timer, sending messages, making calls, playing music, checking the weather, and looking up directions," Apple said.

Stickers

With iOS 17, Apple intends to introduce a bunch of customizable elements, and double down on personalization with Live Stickers effects and Emoji stickers. All of it is available as a systemwide integration in iOS 17. Users can create their own stickers from photos by tapping and holding on any person, animal, or object in a photo to lift it away from the background. Tapping ‘Add Sticker’ will automatically add the Live Sticker to your Sticker Drawer.

New FaceTime Features

Apple is introducing a number of new enhancements to FaceTime, including the ability to leave a message when someone does not answer a call, silence unknown callers, and even Apple Watch support for video message playback. These improvements will be quite beneficial to users—given that FaceTime is one of the most popular features used by Apple customers.

StandBy