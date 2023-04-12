Truecaller Finally Offers Live Caller ID For iPhone Users: How It Works

Truecaller is finally making the Live Caller ID work effectively on iPhones. The new Caller ID via Siri is now available for premium subscribers on iPhones globally, including in India.

As the name suggests, the service uses a simple Siri shortcut on the iPhone to tell the user who is calling. “This new feature is available to premium subscribers of Truecaller on devices with iOS 16 and newer. It leverages Siri Shortcuts and App Intents to deliver fast and accurate results within seconds," said the company.

How Live Caller ID on iPhone Works

- Go to the Premium tab within the Truecaller app on iOS and click on ‘Add to Siri’.

- Activate Siri with the wake word ‘Hey Siri, search Truecaller’ to get the ID of the caller on the screen.

- The app will search for the number and show it while the call is active.

Truecaller says the Live Caller ID works through Siri because of Apple’s limited access to third-party apps and searches the entire Truecaller database like how it works on Android.

Truecaller has also enhanced its spam detection capabilities to better identify and protect users from spam calls. Premium subscribers will receive automatic updates to the spam list, while free users can manually update the spam list to ensure best safe and efficient communication.

Truecaller has over 338 million active users globally, with more than a billion downloads since launch.

