Twitch CEO Emmett Shear to Step Down after More Than 16 Years

Twitch’s president, Dan Clancy, who has been at the company since 2019 will take on the role of CEO effective immediately

March 17, 2023

Amazon.com Inc-owned Twitch’s Chief Executive Officer Emmett Shear said on Thursday he will resign from the role after over 16 years. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Amazon.com Inc-owned Twitch’s Chief Executive Officer Emmett Shear said on Thursday he will resign from the role after over 16 years at the live video streaming company.

Twitch’s president, Dan Clancy, who has been at the company since 2019 will take on the role of CEO effective immediately, Shear said in a blog post, adding that he will remain on as an advisor.

“In October 2006 we started working on live video for the internet. That became Twitch. More than 16 years later, I’m now a father and ready to move to my next phase of life," Shear tweeted.

Shear co-founded live streaming platform Justin.tv which became Twitch in 2011 and quickly gained traction in the gaming community. Three years later, it was acquired by Amazon for just under $1 billion.

