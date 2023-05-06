Twitter Blue Struggles To Retain Subscribers As Users Struggle To Find Value: Report

The revamped Twitter Blue has been out for almost six months now—delivering blue checkmarks, an option to edit Tweets and a host of other benefits along with it. But, as per Mashable, Elon Musk’s Twitter has been able to find just 6,40,000 paying subscribers from it. Now, while this is a far cry from what Elon Musk would have hoped for, out of the 1,50,000 early adopters of Twitter Blue, Twitter could only retain around 68,157 paying subscribers as of April 30.

“About 1,50,000 users were subscribed to Twitter Blue — which encompasses Blue Verified — at the time of the pause," Washington Post reported in November, 2022. After the initial launch of the subscription, the service was quickly suspended due to impersonation concerns stemming from the handing out of Blue checkmarks.

Advertisement

According to Mashable, out of the 1,50,000 early adopters of Twitter Blue, only 68,157 have continued to pay for their subscriptions—suggesting that the churn rate for Twitter Blue is abysmal at best, with only 54.5% of initial subscribers still using the service. Mashable notes that discrepancies in the data may be due to users canceling or letting their subscription lapse and then returning later.

Despite the benefits of Twitter Blue—such as an algorithmic boost, tweet editing, and the coveted blue tick—users are struggling to gain new followers and find the reach ‘inadequate.’ Data obtained by developer Travis Brown via Mashable indicates that over 2,91,183 Twitter Blue subscribers have fewer than 1,000 followers, and approximately 1,07,492 have less than 100 followers. And, around 3,352 paying subscribers have no followers at all.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Twitter Blue, as a service, fares in the long run and if it will find new paying subscribers. If anything, the newly introduced monetization benefits for Twitter Blue subscribers—wherein Twitter is offering creators a 70% cut for subscriptions on iOS & Android and approximately a 92% cut on web for one year—may bring some new users on board the paid blue tick train.

Read all the Latest Tech News here