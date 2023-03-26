Twitter Blue Subscribers May Be Able To Hide Their Paid Blue Check Marks Soon: Know More

Popular micro-blogging platform Twitter, which recently launched its paid Twitter Blue verification service, is now reportedly working on a feature that is likely to let users hide the blue checkmark.

According to an IANS report, App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi posted on Twitter that the micro-blogging platform is working on a control panel for verification settings. It will have an option, saying “Show or hide your blue checkmark on your profile."

“Twitter keeps working on the ability to control everything related to account verification and identity by adding the option to show or hide your blue checkmark on your profile," Paluzzi said. The Micro-blogging platform was yet to comment on this upcoming feature.

Recently, Twitter announced that from April 1, 2023, it will finally be removing “legacy verified checkmarks," and if users want to retain the ‘blue tick,’ they will have to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

One of the first major decisions that Elon Musk took after taking the helm of Twitter was the introduction of Twitter Blue, a paid service that offers the coveted ‘blue tick’ and the ability to edit and post longer tweets. He also expressed that most of the legacy verified checkmarks were obtained through corrupt means and announced that they would be removed eventually.

Organizations that obtained Twitter’s verified check marks through the old process, in addition to noteworthy individuals, will also lose their checkmarks (gold for businesses and grey for government) and must subscribe to Twitter’s “Verified Organizations" service.

The subscription costs $1,000 per month and an additional $50 for each additional affiliate located in the United States. And, unlike Twitter Blue, the Verified Organizations portal is a web-only feature—meaning “management and billing via the portal are exclusively available on web," as per Twitter.

