Twitter Blue Subscribers Will Soon Be Able To Download Videos: Here's How

Popular micro-blogging platform Twitter, which is now called X, will allow blue tick users to download videos shared by other subscribers. All new videos on the social media platform will be eligible for downloads.

Elon Musk-owned social media company has updated a Help Center article titled “How to share and watch videos on Twitter." In this update, the company confirmed that Blue subscribers can now download videos.

Twitter has introduced an age limit for video downloads on its platform. Users under the age of 18 will not have access to the download option. Additionally, if a video uploader prohibits downloads, others won’t be able to download it. Private accounts with

Twitter Blue subscription won’t allow users to view or download videos unless permitted by the paid subscriber. Users with a paid subscription can selectively enable video downloads, but the process to disable downloads for individual tweets was not specified in the company’s update.

Twitter recently introduced a feature that allows Twitter Blue users to upload videos up to two hours long. However, this has caused some issues for the company as some users have uploaded entire movies on the platform. This can potentially lead to legal issues for Twitter if they don’t implement moderation capabilities to handle copyrighted materials.