Twitter Blue Tick: Get Your Lost Twitter Blue Checkmark Back Temporarily With This Hack

If you lost your verified blue checkmark on Twitter, there might be a way to get it back temporarily. There is a hack going around that allows Twitter users to temporarily regain their blue tick verification status.

Multiple users have reported that this method works on both the Twitter app and the web, but there are some limitations to this hack. Firstly, the blue tick will disappear if the user refreshes their profile or shuts down the app. Secondly, the blue tick is only visible to the user themselves, not to other Twitter users.

It is unclear why this bug is occurring, but it seems to be a temporary glitch that Twitter may fix soon. However, for now, some users have been able to temporarily regain their verified status through this hack — which lasted for few minutes.

While this hack might provide some temporary relief for users who have lost their verified status, it’s important to note that it’s not a guaranteed or permanent solution. Twitter has not commented on the issue yet, so it remains to be seen whether this bug will be fixed in the near future.

If you have lost your Twitter verified blue checkmark status, you can try this hack by updating your profile bio with small changes. However, be aware that the blue tick may disappear at any moment, and there is no guarantee that this hack will work for everyone.

To get verified on Twitter you need a Twitter Blue subscription, which costs Rs 900 per month for both Android and Apple iOS users in India. The cost for those who take the subscription via the Twitter web is Rs 650 per month. Additionally, customers can choose an annual subscription of Rs 6,800 for the web. While on iOS and Android, it costs Rs 9,400 annually.

