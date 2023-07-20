Twitter CEO Denies Claims Of Rising Hateful, Violent Posts On Platform: All Details

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has refuted a report which claimed there has been a surge of “hateful, violent, and inaccurate" information on the Elon Musk-owned platform.

Yaccarino said Twitter has “made progress" and that most tweets in a user’s feed are now fine.

“A Bloomberg article claims that harmful content viewed on Twitter is on the rise, but that’s not true. Here’s what is true — more than 99 per cent of content users and advertisers see on Twitter is healthy," she posted.

It means only a small amount of content requires enforcement on Twitter.

“But no matter the amount, we will keep doing whatever it takes to make this platform as safe and healthy as possible. The Bloomberg story pulled together a collection of incorrect, misleading, and outdated metrics, mostly from the period shortly after Twitter’s acquisition," Yaccarino said.

She said that over the past 8 months, “we’ve made progress on reducing the spread of hate speech, proactively preventing child exploitation, and giving brands more control over where their ads appear - from adjacency controls to third-party verification".

In a separate statement, the micro-blogging platform said that almost 99.99 per cent of Tweet impressions are healthy.

“Which means only a tiny amount of content requires enforcement. But we’ll keep doing whatever we can to make this platform as safe and healthy as possible," said the company.

In the next two weeks, Twitter is further expanding our ad placement controls to better support the tremendous growth of video consumption on the platform.

“We’re actively building pre-bid inventory filtering that will allow even more control over content adjacencies," added Yaccarino.