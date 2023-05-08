Twitter Confirms Security Incident Leaked Private Tweets To Everyone: Report

Twitter had a security breach that resulted in private Circle tweets exposed to the public. According to a news report, Twitter has reached out to the affected users and told them about the incident that occurred earlier this year. The report from The Guardian quotes the mail that Twitter had sent to these users.

The micro blogging platform does state that the issue was fixed immediately, which could probably comfort the affected users to some extent. It also apologised for the issue caused. “Twitter is committed to protecting the privacy of the people who use our service, and we understand the risks that an incident like this can introduce and we deeply regret this happened," the company informed via email.

Twitter Circle was introduced so that people can have specific people in their circle who can see their tweet, reply and other actions. But this security issue resulted in other people being able to see tweets from many of these Circles. Twitter has been through mass changes since Elon Musk took over the company back in October last year. He even decided to let go of the communications team, which probably explains the delay in telling the users about the incident.

The platform has also lost many engineers who were critical to the operation at Twitter, and their absence has resulted in multiple outages at the company. You could also see lack of strategy in rolling out new features, and when they did, the features have been buggy, most notably the For You tab which offers everything but personalised tweets for users.

Musk has also expanded the availability of Blue subscription and launched in markets like India, where it costs Rs 650 per month for the web users, and Rs 900 per month for those signing up via mobile.

