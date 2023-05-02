Trends :Nothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23 iPhoneWhats AppInstagram
Twitter Down for Thousands of Users: Downdetector

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 03:16 IST

California, US

Last month, Musk removed all legacy verified accounts with Blue check marks.

Twitter Inc’s services were down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 3,600 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform led by Elon Musk, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Users on Reddit complained that the website was logging them out unexpectedly and were not able to sign in.

first published: May 02, 2023, 03:16 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 03:16 IST
