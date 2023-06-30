Twitter Fined Rs 50 Lakh By Karnataka High Court For Non-Compliance With Indian Govt

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed Twitter’s bid to challenge the orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, for non-compliance and imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the micro-blogging platform.

For the uninitiated, The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had asked Twitter to take down some accounts with tweets related to the farmers’ protests and coronavirus. Twitter simply dismissed the orders, and said that the orders “demonstrate excessive use of powers," as per LiveLaw.

Twitter was reportedly sent notices for the same, but it reportedly did not comply. In fact, Twitter was also also told that the punishment for “non-compliance is 7 years imprisonment and unlimited fine," but that too, failed to “deter" Twitter.

“Karnataka High Court has dismissed the petition filed by @Twitter, challenging the blocking orders issued to it by @GoI_MeitY u/s.69(A) of IT Act 2000," Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, said in a tweet.