Twitter Link Previews Broken On iMessage, Slack: All Details

Normally, users can see the tweet in the link preview without clicking.

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 15:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Taking to Twitter, several users reported the problem.
Twitter link previews are broken on iMessage and Slack. While it’s not clear when the Twitter link previews on iMessage and Slack will come back, for now, they are just bland links, reports 9To5Mac.

Apple’s rich media preview feature on Messages for iPhone, Mac, etc., is impacted by this issue.

While one user said, “Have noticed dropping a Twitter link in a text on an iPhone doesn’t generate a preview anymore."

Another posted, “@Twitter is there a problem sending tweets through SMS? They on get a Twitter link but no preview panel/window."

If the tweet contains attachments, the micro-blogging platform additionally provides one image from the tweet.

However, now, a disconnect between Twitter and Apple servers results in tweet URLs that simply read “twitter.com" without any context.

    • Although it is not as severe, it recalls Apple’s Lockdown Mode which prevents links in Messages from even being opened.

    “When this happened last year, the issue was on Twitter’s end to resolve," the report said

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    About the Author

    first published: June 22, 2023, 15:44 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 15:44 IST
