Twitter Makes Some of Its Source Code Public on Github, Allows a Peak Into its Workings

The company said it uploaded the code in two repositories on code-sharing platform Github

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 00:55 IST

The Elon Musk led company said it uploaded the code in two repositories on code-sharing platform Github. (File Image)
Twitter on Friday made public parts of the computer code that decides how the social media site recommends content, allowing users and programmers a peak into its workings and the ability to suggest modifications to the algorithm.

They include the source code for many parts of Twitter, including the recommendations algorithm which controls the tweets that users see on their timeline.

The repositories do not include the code that powers Twitter’s ad recommendations, it said.

The move comes at the behest of its billionaire owner Elon Musk, who earlier hinted at the code reveal and said code transparency would lead to higher trust among users and rapid improvements to the product.

April 01, 2023
last updated: April 01, 2023, 00:55 IST
