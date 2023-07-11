Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Twitter May Hit All-Time Record For User-Screentime This Week: Elon Musk

Twitter May Hit All-Time Record For User-Screentime This Week: Elon Musk

Meta launched Threads on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently among the top free apps on the App Store.

Advertisement

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 12:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter is likely to hit all-time record for user-screentime this week.
Twitter is likely to hit all-time record for user-screentime this week.

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Tuesday said that “cumulative user-seconds per day of phone screentime" might “hit an all-time record" this week.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted, “Don’t want to leave you hanging by a thread… but Twitter, you really outdid yourselves! Last week we had our largest usage day since February. There’s only ONE Twitter. You know it. I know it."

To this, Musk replied: “Cumulative user-seconds per day of phone screentime, as reported by iOS & Android, is hardest to game. I think we may hit an all-time record this week."

Later, Musk posted: “Watching pic in pic video while scrolling this platform is great."

Advertisement

“You will get more laughs from this app than everything else combined," he said on Monday.

IT service management company Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince on Sunday tweeted a graph showing Twitter’s declining domain name system (DNS) ranking from January to now.

Last week, after Meta launched its Twitter-rival ‘Threads’, Yaccarino said “we’re often imitated — but the Twitter community can never be duplicated".

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Over Internet | Who Is Atlee, Director Of The Film & A South Giant?
  • Alia Bhatt On The Need To Nurture Young Planeteers, Sustainable Fashion & Going 'Green'
  • Archana Gautam Reveals What's On Her Phone - With Showsha | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shruti Haasan Documents Her 'Brutal' Jet Lag; Here's How You Can Fight It
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • Meta launched Threads on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently among the top free apps on the App Store.

    Announcing the 100 million user sign-ups on Threads, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday said: “Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend. That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days!"

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

    first published: July 11, 2023, 12:35 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 12:35 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App