Twitter Rebranding Complete? 'X' Icon Replaces Bird Logo On Android And iOS

If you update the Twitter app on both iOS and Android, you will find that Elon Musk’s rebranding efforts are now complete. The Twitter app on iOS has now fully transitioned to showing the new X logo as the official icon. The app name on iOS also reads as ‘X,’ and there is no mention of Twitter.

Therefore, if a person who has not been following what has happened to Twitter suddenly searches for Twitter on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store, they will instead find X—which Musk is calling the “everything app."

Many loyalists and fans of the platform formerly known as Twitter were taken aback by the sudden rebranding to X. Many are wondering if this rebranding exercise will be the final straw after a series of controversial moves by the billionaire.

On the other hand, Elon Musk seems unfazed by the changes, and has even announced that X has reached a “new high" of 540 million active monthly users.

Twitter recently changed its handle from @twitter to @x. Gene X Hwang, the previous owner of the @x handle, told the UK Daily Telegraph that he had owned the handle for 16 years but that Twitter had contacted him after the rebranding to inform him that it was now their property. “They just took it," Hwang said. He also disclosed that he did not receive any compensation from Elon Musk or any representative from X for giving up his handle @X.