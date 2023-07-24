Twitter Set To Be Replaced With 'X' Today; Here's What Elon Musk Said

After recently announcing that its micro-blogging application Twitter will be renamed to ‘X’, Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has now revealed ambitious plans for a significant transformation of the social media platform. “X dot com now points to Twitter dot com. Interim X logo goes live later today," Musk tweeted.

In another post, he wrote, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow."

Advertisement

Twitter CEO also took to the social media platform and wrote: “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine," tweeted Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino.

“It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square," Yaccarino added.

Earlier on Sunday, Tesla CEO announced that he is changing the Twitter logo. Musk also shared the design of the new Twitter logo on its social media platform and named it ‘X’. “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow", Elon Musk tweeted.