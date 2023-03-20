Twitter Stops SMS-Based Security Feature For Non-Blue Users From Today: Here’s What You Can Use Now

Twitter is finally coming to the date when it stops offering SMS-based two-factor authentication for all users. The platform said that from March 20 onwards only those taking its Twitter Blue subscription will have that option, and for everyone else, they need to secure their account using myriad third-party authenticator apps from Google, Microsoft and more.

What this means is that if you don’t pay for the Twitter Blue service (Rs 900 per month on mobile in India), you can’t secure your Twitter account using the SMS two-factor authentication. This bizarre decision did receive flak from everyone, but over the last few weeks, many security experts suggest using other options won’t make your account less secure.

If you don’t want to pay for Twitter Blue and still have a two layer security, there are other options available on the platform. Instead of using SMS which is not deemed as the most secure option, you could switch to an authentication app that delivers better security for your accounts. You can rely on these apps from giants like Google, Microsoft and Authy among others. Users also have the option of using password managers to secure their accounts.

HOW TO SECURE TWITTER ACCOUNT USING AUTHENTICATOR APP

Here’s how can you switch this security setting on Twitter and secure your account:

- Open Settings on Twitter web app

- Click on Security and account access

- Tap on Security

- Go to Two-factor authentication

- Disable Text message option by signing in with your password

- Click on Authentication app

- You need install one authenticator app to start the process

- Scan the QR code that you see on the Twitter web version

- Feed the six-digit code to confirm the authentication process

Twitter Blue is available via the web as well, where it costs the users less than what they have to pay for subscribing through the mobile app because Elon Musk has to include the 30 percent tax that Apple and Google charge for apps on their App stores.

