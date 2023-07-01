Twitter Suffers Lengthy Downtime, Several Users Facing Issues: Check All Details Here

Several users are experiencing difficulties accessing Twitter as the micro-blogging platform appears to be down for them.

As per the outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, users started reporting problems around 5PM. Subsequently, the volume of complaints started to increase and at present—even after 10PM—users are still encountering difficulties while using the Elon Musk-owned platform.

Considering that the outage began impacting users at approximately 5PM and continues to affect them, this is one of the lengthiest periods of downtime experienced by the micro-blogging platform—currently reaching about 4 hours at the time of writing. Twitter has not yet acknowledged the outage or provided any statements regarding the issue.

Twitter users are complaining of a variety of issues, ranging from being unable to retrieve tweets to receiving the error message “rate limit exceeded."