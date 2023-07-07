Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Twitter Threatens Meta Over Threads, May Sue Over Intellectual Property Concerns

Twitter Threatens Meta Over Threads, May Sue Over Intellectual Property Concerns

On its debut day, Meta's newly launched Threads app garnered 30 million users

Advertisement

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 22:45 IST

United States of America (USA)

The Threads app, billed as the text version of Meta's photo-sharing platform Instagram, became available Wednesday night to users in more than 100 countries — including the US, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan. (AP Photo)
The Threads app, billed as the text version of Meta's photo-sharing platform Instagram, became available Wednesday night to users in more than 100 countries — including the US, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan. (AP Photo)

Twitter has threatened to sue Meta over its new Threads platform, US-based publication Semafor reported on Thursday, citing a letter sent to its head Mark Zuckerberg by Twitter’s lawyer Alex Spiro.

On its debut day, Meta’s newly launched Threads app garnered 30 million users, according to Zuckerberg. The app is being positioned as a “friendly" competitor to Twitter, which was acquired by Elon Musk last year.

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information," Spiro wrote in the letter.

Advertisement

Twitter Threat over Trade Secrets

In his letter, Spiro accused Meta of hiring former Twitter employees who “had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information," the report said.

Since Musk’s takeover of the social media platform, Twitter has seen competition from Mastodon and Bluesky among others. Threads’ user interface, however, has a striking resemblance to the microblogging platform.

The app, billed as the text version of Meta’s photo-sharing platform Instagram, became available Wednesday night to users in more than 100 countries — including the US, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan.

Threads, which Meta says provides “a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations." However, the new app has also raised data privacy concerns and is notably unavailable in the European Union.

Advertisement

Twitter CEO Swipe at Threads

On Friday, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino criticized Meta’s newly launched rival, saying that the microblogging community “can never be duplicated."

Advertisement

Yaccarino, appointed by Elon Musk as his successor, highlighted Twitter’s role in witnessing historical events, accessing real-time information, sharing opinions, and fostering a community.

“Whether you’re here to watch history unfold, discover REAL-TIME information all over the world, share your opinions, or learn about others — on Twitter YOU can be real. YOU built the Twitter community," she said.

“And that’s irreplaceable. This is your public square. We’re often imitated — but the Twitter community can never be duplicated," Yaccarino concluded.

Prior to its release, Musk had reacted to a tweet about Threads, stating: “Thank goodness they’re so sanely run".

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • The release of Meta’s new app adds another chapter to the ongoing rivalry between billionaires Musk and Zuckerberg. The two have previously expressed a willingness to meet in a fighting cage to settle their differences.

    (With agency inputs)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: July 07, 2023, 01:35 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 22:45 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App