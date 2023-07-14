Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Twitter to Offer Ad Revenue Share to Select Content Creators, Details Inside

Twitter announces revenue sharing program for select content creators, allowing them to earn from ads displayed in their replies

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 06:21 IST

United States of America (USA)

The move comes after Musk said that both verified and unverified users would have a limited number of posts they could read per day.
The move comes after Musk said that both verified and unverified users would have a limited number of posts they could read per day.

Twitter said on Thursday that select content creators on the social media platform will be eligible to get a part of the advertising revenue the company earns.

The content creators will get a share of revenue from ads displayed in their replies, Twitter said, adding that to be eligible the creators should be verified users with at least 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the last 3 months and have a Stripe payment account.

    • Twitter is trying to draw more content creators to the platform. Earlier this year, the company allowed users to offer paid subscription to their content on the platform.

    Elon Musk, the billionaire who bought Twitter last October, has previously said the company will pass on the entire subscription revenue to creators in the first year excluding payment gateway charges.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: July 14, 2023, 06:21 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 06:21 IST
