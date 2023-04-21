Twitter Faces Backlash After Removing 'Legacy Verified' Checkmarks; Here's What Users Are Saying

The day has come—all ‘legacy’ verified check marks are gone on Twitter, barring a few celebrities handpicked by Elon Musk. Following the move, formerly verified accounts have nothing but shown disapproval—with many criticizing the move and even calling it the “worst move" in Twitter’s history.

Twitter’s verification program was first launched around 14 years ago to stop celebrities, notable people, and journalists from being impersonated—and to stop the spread of misinformation. However, the coveted checkmark can be obtained only through buying Twitter Blue for Rs 650/month on the web and Rs 900/month on iOS and Android.

Twitter, after the verification badges were taken away, erupted with users expressing grief, and some acknowledging the great time they had on the platform before Musk took over the company in October last year.

Here’s what Twitter users—including celebrities had to say about it:

The checkmark purge hasn’t even spared athletes and WWE wrestlers—including Sheamus and Alexa Bliss.

On a serious note, several journalists have pointed out the ill effects this move may cause. “Elon thinks this is a funny joke. As a former verified account who lost their blue checkmark, I know how dangerous this really is. People are going to die," Julie Melner, who’s a journalist, said.

She added, “Celebrities are being defamed left and right. Internet live streamer Hasan Piker has brought attention to several impersonators. Including one who is telling people that’s he’s a homosexual. I can’t put together the words to explain how big of a deal this is."

It is uncertain what the long-term effects of this move will be, including whether impersonation will become a serious problem for Twitter.

