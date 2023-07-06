Twitter Vs Threads: Elon Musk Removes Login Requirement To View Tweets

Amidst the roll out of Meta’s Twitter rival Threads, the Elon Musk-run micro-blogging platform has now removed the login requirement for viewing tweets, allowing users to view tweets without having to create a Twitter account

This means if you don’t have a Twitter account, you can still view individual tweets using the direct link. However, you won’t be able to view multiple tweets, TechCrunch reported. The micro-blogging platform hasn’t made any official announcements about allowing users to browse links even if they are not signed in.

This significant development follows Twitter’s recent implementation of a requirement that limited tweet viewing only to logged-in users. Meanwhile, Twitter boss Elon Musk made fun of an image posted by a user featuring a keyboard having only three keys — Ctrl, C and V — with the caption, “Meta’s new app was built entirely using this keyboard."

Advertisement

Also, Musk said, “It’s infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram." Earlier, Mark Zuckerberg tweeted for the first time in 11 years today. Zuckerberg, who goes by the username, finkd on Twitter, tweeted a famous Spider-Man meme wherein two Spider-Men are seen perplexed about who is who, pointing fingers at each other in confusion.