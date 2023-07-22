Twitter Will Soon Limit The Number Of DMs Unverified Users Can Send: What It Means

Twitter has announced that it will be making some changes to the way direct messages work on the platform and unverified accounts (accounts not paying for Twitter Blue) will be limited in the number of DMs they can send. But Twitter has not clarified the DM limit for unverified users yet.

Under Musk, this isn’t the first time a previously free feature has been put behind the Twitter Blue paywall. It has almost become customary to see Twitter taking away even the most essential services—such as SMS-based two-factor account authentication and access to the Media Studio—now available only for Twitter Blue subscribers.

“We’ll soon be implementing some changes in our effort to reduce spam in Direct Messages. Unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send. Subscribe today to send more messages," Twitter said, followed by a link to subscribe to its Blue service.

It isn’t clear what Twitter means by “some changes" yet, but one thing stands clear: Twitter is trying to create better incentives for users to opt for Twitter Blue.