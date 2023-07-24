Twitter’s Account And Website Rebranded To X, Elon Musk Changes Profile Pic Too

Twitter is now gradually making way for the new X branding across the platform. The official Twitter handle has just been changed to X with a new X profile picture as well. Elon Musk has also changed his profile picture on Twitter as the company looks for wholesale branding changes of the micro-blogging platform this week.

The first major visibility for the new X branding is now live on the Twitter web version, as you can see over here.

Earlier on Monday, Twitter CEO Lina Yaccarina wrote: “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine," she tweeted.

In fact, here’s Musk sharing a post about the X branding making its way to Twitter’s office on Monday.

The new logo is just another change that Musk is making at Twitter and invariably it has to be the biggest change since he took over the reins of the platform. Musk bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal last year, after which he has overseen a massive restructuring of the company, with all the senior executives moving out.