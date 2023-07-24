Twitter’s Bird Logo Replaced, But What Do We Call Tweets Now?

As Twitter goes through a massive overhaul with the popular Bird logo now replaced with X, people are curious about what they would call the other aspects of the platform after the rebranding. After all, Twitter users tweet, retweet and much more. So, when a user decided to quiz Elon Musk about the new names, here’s what the Twitter chief replied. When asked what tweets will now be called, by a user named Sawyer Merritt, Musk said, tweets will now be called X’s.

The public has started using the X branding for all features of Twitter, especially since the company is being taken over by X, literally. Earlier on Monday, Twitter’s official account got a new profile picture with the X branding, and the website was also renamed to X.com which now redirects to Twitter.com.

Another user on the platform asked, what would retweets be called after this change, and he even suggested the name ReX’d using the X analogy but Musk explained that instead of these random changes, he wants the whole concept to be rethought. So maybe he liked X’s for tweets but not ReX’d for retweets? Who knows.