Twitter users are expressing confusion and anger over the social media platform’s recent changes to its verification system, according to Bloomberg.

Removing legacy blue ticks has led to a proliferation of fake accounts, and users have noticed inconsistencies in the verification process, particularly concerning deceased celebrities.

Some Twitter users were surprised to see the blue ticks next to the profiles of people like NBA player Kobe Bryant, who passed away in 2020.

Others were angered by the verification of profiles belonging to individuals like Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent journalist and columnist who was killed in 2018.

These developments have increased confusion and frustration among Twitter users, who struggle to navigate the platform’s evolving verification policies.

While the intent of the changes may have been to improve transparency and accuracy, many users feel that the new system has only made things more complicated and confusing.

Although no clear explanation has been given for why the Twitter accounts of deceased celebrities were verified, Elon Musk has previously announced that he personally covers the cost of Twitter Blue subscriptions for some users who have criticized the rollout of the paid subscription service.

Overall, the situation highlights the challenges faced by social media companies in balancing the need for security and accuracy with the desire for openness and accessibility.

