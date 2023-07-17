Twitter’s Elon Musk Says Ad Revenues Down By 50 Percent And People Are Not Surprised

Elon Musk has admitted that the financial situation of Twitter continues to take a hit as the ad revenue on the platform is down by 50 percent, which is a staggering revelation. But if anyone has been following Twitter’s business trajectory over the years, these reports are hardly surprising.

Musk reportedly paid $44 billion to buy Twitter last year, a valuation much higher than what Twitter should command. But that’s how it went, and Musk made a promise that he wants to monetise Twitter faster than the previous management.

He decided to bring a host of new features, including the use of Twitter Blue to monetise the platform. But he also acted against a large part of Twitter’s workforce, including engineers, which meant the app has gone through a major overhaul in a short time.

Twitter Blue has many features, including the promise of showing you less ads. While that is positive for the user, businesses see the repercussions of such a move, limiting their reach on the platform, which invariably results in these companies moving out of Twitter and taking their money to another platform.