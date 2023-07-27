Twitter’s New X Rebrand Finally Making Its Way To Android Phones

Twitter’s X rebrand continues this week and it seems Android app users of the app will soon get the X makeover for their phones. The new X branding on the Twitter app has made its way to the Play Store, which suggests the public rollout is imminent.

Elon Musk announced the X branding for Twitter earlier this week and now you see the X branding in a host of places, including the X Twitter handle, which apparently was used by another person but Musk decided to just take it from him, without seeking his permission.

While the X branding is coming everywhere, you still see the word Tweets mentioned in multiple places, and the biggest rebrand of all has to be when the Twitter bird icon is replaced with X on the app. iOS users should also see the change in the coming days.

Changing the bird icon on the Twitter feed for the Android app is a start and we expect the brand overhaul to continue over the next few weeks. The website is already plastered with X and even the web icon for the browser has changed. But the outlook towards X for Musk goes far beyond a social media platform.