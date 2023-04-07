Twitter's Verified Account Unfollows All Accounts; Could Mark The End Of 'Legacy' Checkmarks

Twitter, under Elon Musk, has been making changes to the core product left, right, and center. Now, after announcing that all legacy verified users would lose their checkmarks on April 1 (which is yet to happen), the Twitter Verified account has unfollowed everyone it was following.

It is more than likely that this is the proverbial nail in the coffin when it comes to losing ‘legacy’ checkmarks. Many had earlier speculated that Elon Musk’s announcement of the removal to be done on April 1 was an April Fools prank, but now that Twitter Verified has unfollowed everyone, users might start losing their checkmarks soon.

Advertisement

Prior to Musk’s takeover, every time a user got verified–for being ‘notable,’ the Twitter Verified account used to follow them–signaling they were verified, along with an in-app notification.

Now that Twitter Blue has been rolled out in all major regions, the only way to be verified is by paying a monthly fee, which varies depending on the platform you are purchasing the subscription from. For instance, Twitter Blue on a web browser costs Rs 650/month, or if you are buying it on an Android or iOS device, you’ll have to pay Rs 900/monthly.

Advertisement

With ‘legacy’ checkmarks going away, the official Twitter account of The New York Times is no longer verified and has lost its gold checkmark, which is intended for businesses and organisations. The move was likely a result of Musk pushing for the same after he learnt that The New York Times won’t pay for Twitter Verified for Organisations service, which is equivalent to Twitter Blue but costs significantly more at $1,000/month, and extra $50 for each subsequent account associated with it.

Read all the Latest Tech News here