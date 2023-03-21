Two-Factor Authentication Explained: What It Is And How It Works

As the frequency and severity of cyberattacks and data breaches continue to rise, relying on a strong password alone is no longer sufficient to protect your online accounts nowadays. It is essential to take additional steps to secure your accounts and prevent unauthorised access.

That’s where two-factor authentication (2FA) comes in. 2FA adds an extra layer of security to your accounts by requiring a second form of verification, such as a unique code to confirm your identity.

By enabling 2FA, you significantly reduce the risk of unauthorised access and protect your sensitive information from cyber threats. We need two-factor authentication (2FA) because traditional methods of authentication, and passwords can be easily guessed, stolen, or cracked through brute-force attacks, leaving accounts vulnerable to unauthorized access.

Two-Factor Authentication: Explained

Two-factor authentication (2FA) is a security process that requires two forms of authentication to verify the identity of a user before allowing access to an account or system.

- It adds an extra layer of security to the traditional username and password login method by requiring a second factor, such as a code sent to a user’s mobile device, to be entered before granting access.

- When a user enables 2FA, they are required to provide their username and password as usual, and then they must also provide the second factor of authentication.

- This second factor is typically a unique code generated by an app or sent to the user’s phone via text message.

- The code is only valid for a short period of time, typically 30-60 seconds, and must be entered correctly to gain access to the account.

- The use of two-factor authentication makes an account safer by significantly reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

Even if a hacker obtains a user’s password, they would still need the second factor to gain access to the account. This means that even if a password is compromised, the account remains secure.

Enabling 2FA is a simple and effective way to improve the security of online accounts and reduce the risk of identity theft, data breaches, and other forms of cybercrime. It greatly reduces the risk of unauthorized access and is a crucial step towards protecting sensitive information online.

