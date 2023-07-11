Uber CFO Nelson Chai to Step Down: Report

Uber Technologies Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai is planning to leave the ride-hailing company, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Chai informed Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi of his intentions to move on, though a decision on timing hasn’t been made, according to the report.
Uber did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
first published: July 11, 2023, 03:53 IST
last updated: July 11, 2023, 03:53 IST