Uber CFO Nelson Chai to Step Down: Report

Uber's CFO Nelson Chai is reportedly leaving the company, according to sources. No decision on timing has been announced yet

Reuters

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 03:53 IST

Uber Technologies Inc. CFO Nelson Chai speaks on television on the trading floor of the NYSE during the company's IPO in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. (Reuters)
Uber Technologies Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai is planning to leave the ride-hailing company, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chai informed Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi of his intentions to move on, though a decision on timing hasn’t been made, according to the report.

    • Uber did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

