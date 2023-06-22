Uber to Lay off 200 Employees in Recruitment Division

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies said on Wednesday it was cutting 200 jobs in its recruitment division amid plans to keep the staff count flat through the year and streamline costs.

The reductions affect less than 1% of Uber's 32,700-strong global workforce and follow the ride-share company laying off 150 employees in its freight services division earlier this year.

The latest cuts account for 35% of Uber's recruiting team, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the development earlier in the day.

Uber trimmed its staff count by 17% at the start of the pandemic in mid-2020 and has implemented smaller cuts than chief rival Lyft in recent months.