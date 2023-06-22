Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Uber to Lay off 200 Employees in Recruitment Division

Uber to Lay off 200 Employees in Recruitment Division

Uber Technologies said on Wednesday it was cutting 200 jobs in its recruitment division amid plans to keep the staff count flat through the year and streamline costs.

Advertisement

Reuters

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 15:18 IST

United States of America (USA)

Uber continues to reduce its workforce
Uber continues to reduce its workforce

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies said on Wednesday it was cutting 200 jobs in its recruitment division amid plans to keep the staff count flat through the year and streamline costs.

The reductions affect less than 1% of Uber's 32,700-strong global workforce and follow the ride-share company laying off 150 employees in its freight services division earlier this year.

The latest cuts account for 35% of Uber's recruiting team, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the development earlier in the day.

Uber trimmed its staff count by 17% at the start of the pandemic in mid-2020 and has implemented smaller cuts than chief rival Lyft in recent months.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
  • Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
  • Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO

    • Lyft, under new CEO David Risher, laid off roughly 26% of its total workforce in April and about 700 employees late last year, as it struggled to protect margins in the race to capture more market share from bigger rival Uber.

    Uber said in May it was on track to post operating income profitability this year and that it was keeping its workforce flat after headcount fell sequentially in the March quarter.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 22, 2023, 15:18 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 15:18 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App