UK Needs To Follow India’s Lead on Mobile Payments With Success Of UPI: Tech London Advocates Founder Russ Shaw

London is considered as the fintech capital in the west but for someone travelling from India, it may come as a surprise that Londoners are mostly stuck to cash or cards for payments. With limited support for Google Pay or Apple Pay, London is mostly either about credit or Oyster cards. On the contrary, the use of UPI-based mobile payments apps have skyrocketed in India. The fact that Indians can use something like UPI to make transactions, even in pennies, and all that is required is a smartphone and a bank account has impressed many at London Tech Week 2023.

WATCH VIDEO: Impressed With India’s Tech Ecosystem: Russ Shaw

Russ Shaw, founder, Tech London Advocates, in a candid conversation with Debashis Sarkar, Editor, News18 Tech, highlighted how the western countries need to pay attention to the tech advances that are happening in India. “India has leapfrogged from being a cash dominant to a cashless society recently, thanks to UPI," said the founder of Tech London Advocates, which Shaw described as a collection of tech leaders and voice of the private sector in London campaigning for the future of London tech.

“We need to follow India’s lead on mobile payments. When I was there recently, I was just so amazed to see how cash had just disappeared. I think some of the changes that are put in place, some of the policies that make that (India’s change) happen are something western countries should be looking at," he said.