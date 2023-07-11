Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
US: Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp Down for Thousands of Users

Outages reported on Meta Platforms' Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp as thousands of U.S. users face issues. Downdetector tracks disruptions

July 11, 2023

The legislation was proposed after complaints from Canada’s media industry.
Thousands of U.S. users across Meta Platforms’ social media offerings Instagram and Facebook, and messaging app WhatsApp reported outages on Monday, according to Downdetector.com.

As many as 13,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram, while around 5,400 and 1,870 users faced outages on Facebook and WhatsApp, respectively.

    • Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

    Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters query on the outages.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: July 11, 2023, 05:42 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 05:42 IST
