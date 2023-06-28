US Mulling New Restrictions on AI Chip Exports to China, Tech Stocks React

The United States is considering new restrictions on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell about 1.4% on the news.

Nvidia, Micron, and AMD are among the U.S. chipmakers caught in the crossfire between China and the Biden administration.

In September, Nvidia had said that U.S. officials asked the company to stop exporting two top computing chips for artificial intelligence work to China.

The Commerce Department will stop the shipments of chips made by Nvidia and other chip companies to customers in China as early as July, the report said.

The Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.