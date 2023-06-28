Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
US Mulling New Restrictions on AI Chip Exports to China, Tech Stocks React

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 04:32 IST

FILE PHOTO: U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, January 30, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
The United States is considering new restrictions on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell about 1.4% on the news.

Nvidia, Micron, and AMD are among the U.S. chipmakers caught in the crossfire between China and the Biden administration.

In September, Nvidia had said that U.S. officials asked the company to stop exporting two top computing chips for artificial intelligence work to China.

The Commerce Department will stop the shipments of chips made by Nvidia and other chip companies to customers in China as early as July, the report said.

The Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    • The new curbs being mulled by the department would ban the sale of even A800 chips without a license, the report added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: June 28, 2023, 04:32 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 04:32 IST
