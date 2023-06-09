Trends :Nord CE 3 Lite ReviewPoco F5 5GAmazonRealme 11 Pro SeriesXiaomi
Use These Govt-Approved Malware Tools To Keep Your Phone And PC Secure: How It Works

These tools can help you clean up any malware in the device and also safely let you use other devices.

Reported By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 13:09 IST

Delhi, India

Android phones and Windows PC can make use of these tools

If you have a PC or phone and are worried that it might have some malware or other security issue then the Indian government is helping out in its own way. The government has set up a security agency which looks into these issues and now has a botnet cleaning and malware analysis centre which has developed special malware removal tools.

As per the given details, these tools are claimed to help remove any malware from your system which keeps it secure and clean. The Cyber Swachhta Kendra has a website which talks about these tools being developed with the help of internet service providers (ISPs) and even the antivirus companies. The tools are available for Android devices and Windows PCs through their respective app stores.

What Are The Malware Removal Tools And How It Works

The Cyber Swachhta Kendra has made free bot removal tools. For Windows PC users, the website of the security body offers these three tools:

- eScan Antivirus

- K7 Security

- Quick Heal

You also have the built-in Windows Defender security solution that comes with any Windows machine running on Windows 10 or later version.

If you want the malware removal tool for Android, these are the following apps that can be downloaded from the Play Store:

- eScan CERT-In Bot Removal

- M-Kavach 2

    • The second app has been developed by the C-DAC Hyderabad.

    But the cyber agency also has other useful tools that can help you safely use external devices like the pen drive or hard disk drive. It has an app called USB Pratirodh that can be installed on a PC and help you monitor the device that is plugged into the machine. Using the app you can set up a username and password before using the plugged in device. It can also help you scan the USB device for any malware or encrypt data and more.

    About the Author

    first published: June 09, 2023, 13:09 IST
    last updated: June 09, 2023, 13:09 IST
