Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale To Begin On April 29: Big Discounts On iPhone 14, MacBooks, AirPods And More

Vijay Sales has announced the launch of its latest promotional offer sale—the Apple Days Sale. Buyers can expect discounts on various Apple products—including iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, iPads, and accessories. The sale is going to take place from April 29 to May 4—at Vijay Sales’ 125+ retail outlets across the country and on Vijaysales.com.

During the sale, customers can buy the iPhone 13 at a discount, which can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 61,490. Customers can also avail additional benefits, such as a cashback of Rs. 2,000 on HDFC Bank cards and a top-up of Rs 3,000 if they exchange their old smartphone (with a minimum exchange value of Rs. 5,000)—bringing the effective price down to Rs 51,490.

Similarly, customers can also purchase the latest iPhone 14 at an offer price of Rs 70,990, with an additional cashback of Rs. 4,000 on HDFC Bank cards and a top-up of Rs 3,000 if they exchange their old smartphone (with a minimum exchange value of Rs 5,000).

Apart from iPhones, other Apple products—including MacBook Air M1 and M2, MacBook Pro with the M2 and M2 Pro chipsets, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra and iPads are also available at discounted prices during the sale.

People looking to buy iPads can get the iPad 9th Gen from Rs 26,490, while the iPad 10th Gen starts from Rs 38,680, and the iPad Air 5th Gen starts at Rs 52,700.

For laptops, the MacBook Air with M1 chip starts at Rs 77,900, while the MacBook Air with M2 chip starts at Rs 1,02,790. The MacBook Pro with M2 Chip starts at Rs 1,11,900, and the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro Chip starts at Rs 1,74,900. The Apple Watch Series 8 starts from Rs 39,990, and the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with MagSafe Charging Case will be available at Rs 23,490. Moreover, Vijay Sales is also offering up to 20% off on the Protect+ on the purchase of Apple Devices.

