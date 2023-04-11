Vivo T2 Smartphone With Snapdragon 695 SoC And AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Features

Vivo has launched its new affordable smartphone the Vivo T2 and the T2x in the Indian market that uses a new MediaTek Dimensity 5G chip and packs a host of other appealing features in the sub- Rs 20K bracket. The device supports fast charging, comes with a primary camera that gets optical image stabilisation and runs on the Android 13 version out of the box.

Vivo T2 Price In India

Vivo T2 series has two models, the vanilla T2 and the T2x which is aimed at the budget-conscious buyers. Vivo T2 is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the price goes up to Rs 20,999 when buying the 8GB + 128GB model. The phone goes on sale from April 18. As for the Vivo T2x, this is priced at Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB model, and you have two more models of 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB that cost Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. The T2x will be available from April 21.

Vivo T2 Specifications

Vivo T2 is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that is further expandable. The T2x uses a new MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset which also supports 5G networks in India. This phone comes in 4GB/6GB and 8GB RAM options.

It gets a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate screen that offers Full HD+ resolution. The memory is expandable virtually using the internal storage by up to 8GB. The T2x gets a bigger 6.58-inch full HD+ display.

The phone measures at 7.8mm thickness and weighs 178 grams which makes it one of the lightest in the range. Even then you have a 4500mAh battery that supports 44W charging speed. The T2x features a 5000mAh battery that offer 18W charging speed.

On the imaging front, Vivo T2 has a 64MP primary camera at the back with OIS and a 2MP secondary sensor. The front of the phone has a 16MP shooter. For the T2x you have a 50MP primary rear camera.

Vivo is offering the Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 version out of the box, which gives you a host of customisation options.

